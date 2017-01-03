Man Dies from Stabbing at Mich. Parts...

Man Dies from Stabbing at Mich. Parts Supplier

One man is dead and another in custody after an early-morning stabbing at Cassopolis, Mich.-based Ameri-Kart, a maker of custom-molded plastic parts for the RV and marine industries. The South Bend Tribune reported that Sheriff Richard Behnke said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the company, located about two miles north of the Elkhart County line.

