Man Dies from Stabbing at Mich. Parts Supplier
One man is dead and another in custody after an early-morning stabbing at Cassopolis, Mich.-based Ameri-Kart, a maker of custom-molded plastic parts for the RV and marine industries. The South Bend Tribune reported that Sheriff Richard Behnke said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the company, located about two miles north of the Elkhart County line.
