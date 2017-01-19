Authorities: Murder suspect thought v...

Authorities: Murder suspect thought victim was in rival gang

The man accused of stabbing and killing his co-worker last week thought the victim was in a rival gang, Cass County authorities say. William Henderson, 23, is charged with open murder in the death of his co-worker, Jan Mendez.

