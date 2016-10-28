SWM Trick Or Treating Times
Monday, October 31st from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Baroda Village - Monday, October 31 from 5:30pm to 7 p.m. Baroda Township - Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Benton Harbor - Monday, October 31 - Arts District Trick or Treating from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with citywide residential hours from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Benton Township - Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Berrien Springs - Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Berrien Township - Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Bridgman - Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Buchanan - Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Buchanan Township - Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cassopolis - Monday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chikaming Township - Sunday, October 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Coloma - Saturday, October 29 In the Park from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by citywide from 5 p.m. to ... (more)
