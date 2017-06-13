Disbarred Winter Park lawyer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
A federal judge sentenced a disbarred Winter Park attorney who pleaded guilty to defrauding clients to 10 years in prison Tuesday and ordered her to pay $2.7 million in restitution, a U.S. Attorney's spokesman said. Julie Kronhaus, 52, was accused of taking money her clients trusted her with and spending it on personal expenses, records show.
