Casselberry motorcyclist killed in crash

38 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A vehicle headed north on the highway made a U-turn between the intersections of Triplet Lake Drive and Piney Ridge Road at 12:27 a.m. and hit a motorcycle headed south, according to Casselberry police. The motorcycle rider was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Casselberry police spokesperson Commander Michael Schaefer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

