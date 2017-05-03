Woman found dead in Casselberry pool; no foul play suspected, cops say
Police say a woman who was found dead in a pool at an apartment complex in Casselberry on Wednesday likely drowned accidentally. Officers were called about 4 p.m. to reports of a drowning at the Regency Oaks apartment complex off State Road 436, Commander Michael Schaefer said.
