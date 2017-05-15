Man convicted of DUI manslaugther sentenced to 30 years in prison
Silvia Barajas, left, and Brandi Cole were killed in a February 2015 traffic crash. The driver of the other vehicle, Terry Dinkins, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday after being convicted of 2 counts of DUI manslaughter.
