FDLE arrests Casselberry man for poss...

FDLE arrests Casselberry man for possession of child pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Capital Soup

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 45-year-old Daniel Canup, of 4404 Fox Hollow Cir, Casselberry, FL, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. FDLE Agents served a search warrant at Canup's residence on May 18, 2017 as part of an investigation into digital computer files depicting child pornography being downloaded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casselberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 7 min Eagle 12 447
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min Grey Ghost 1,535,553
News Research: Dropouts flee area schools (Oct '07) 20 hr Willieneal123 55
News Live updates: Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay w... Wed Cheryl Throne 1
News Wal-Mart bolsters area footprint with two new w... Wed Cheryl Throne 2
News Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks incentives t... Wed Cheryl Throne 1
News Infant hit with empty glass in Oviedo restauran... (Apr '08) Mar '17 TashaD 201
See all Casselberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casselberry Forum Now

Casselberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casselberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Casselberry, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC