FDLE arrests Casselberry man for possession of child pornography

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 45-year-old Daniel Canup, of 4404 Fox Hollow Cir, Casselberry, FL, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. FDLE Agents served a search warrant at Canup's residence on May 18, 2017 as part of an investigation into digital computer files depicting child pornography being downloaded.

