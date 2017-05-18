Casselberry man was downloading child...

Casselberry man was downloading child porn when his home was raided, FDLE says

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A Casselberry man was arrested Thursday after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched his home and found he was actively downloading child porn, officials said. A computer "under Canup's control" was found and actively downloading child porn while the agents were present, FDLE said.

