1 dead in shooting, crash at Casselberry shopping plaza: report
A man was killed Tuesday night in a shooting at a shopping plaza off State Road 436 in Casselberry, according to a WESH-2 news report. Casselberry police told the news station the shooting happened about 11 p.m. at the Market Square Shopping Center near Howell Branch Road.
