Want your kid at a Seminole school? 10 open for transfers

Parents who want to move their children to the 10 Seminole County campuses with room for transfers can apply starting April 16. These 10 schools - out of 58 traditional campuses - are open to any student in Florida, as long as parents provide transportation and he or she is not under an expulsion order from their current school. That means Seminole parents could seek a cross-town move, and those in other counties could seek a spot in a Seminole school.

