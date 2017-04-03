Medical care manager launches prosthe...

Medical care manager launches prosthetics review program

Read more: Business Insurance

The program enhances One Call's current prosthetic offering by providing insights from an American Board for Certification Certified Prosthetist who will act as an additional resource to claims adjusters, One Call said in a statement. "As artificial limb technology advances, the complexity in managing claims for injured workers who have suffered from limb loss increases," Casselberry, Florida-based Zack Craft, vice president and national product leader at One Call, said in a statement.

Casselberry, FL

