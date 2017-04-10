Longwood comic book store owner on tr...

Longwood comic book store owner on trial for DUI-manslaughter in crash that killed two

A Longwood comic book store owner charged with getting drunk, driving the wrong way on State Road 436 and killing two women in a head-on crash went on trial Monday in Sanford. Terry Dinkins, now 66, is charged with two counts of DUI-manslaughter.

