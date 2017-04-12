Longwood comic book store owner guilt...

Longwood comic book store owner guilty of DUI-manslaughter

2 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Terry Dinkins was convicted Wednesday of two counts of DUI-manslaughter for a crash two years ago that killed two women in Casselberry. Terry Dinkins was convicted Wednesday of two counts of DUI-manslaughter for a crash two years ago that killed two women in Casselberry.

