Seminole deputies arreste two mothers...

Seminole deputies arreste two mothers in separate child neglect cases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

On Friday, a deputy on patrol near Casselberry noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a van with a cracked windshield, which was parked outside a daycare center, records show. A toddler was in the van unattended, deputies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casselberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Song Title Game (Apr '15) 3 min Doobie Time 615
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 6 min Doobie Time 157
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Realtime 1,505,868
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 9 min Doobie Time 12,926
3 word game (Jan '11) 9 min Doobie Time 14,225
two words (Jul '10) 11 min Doobie Time 28,097
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 11 min Doobie Time 19,582
See all Casselberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casselberry Forum Now

Casselberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casselberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Casselberry, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC