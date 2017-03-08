School board to replace Bistline with...

School board to replace Bistline with in-house attorney

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Florida Today

The Brevard County School Board is moving forward with plans to hire a new in-house attorney for the first time in 22 years. School board to replace Bistline with in-house attorney The Brevard County School Board is moving forward with plans to hire a new in-house attorney for the first time in 22 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casselberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Run the homeless out of Orlando! 14 min TrumpCare isLoseLose 2
Health care JOBS will be LOST under TrumpCare 28 min TrumpCare isLoseLose 1
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 38 min Grey Ghost 1,508,088
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 4 hr Joy 513,018
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 5 hr Joy 73,759
News Nassau County Court and Family Court judges (Nov '08) 11 hr Buddy from Whites... 95
"word game" six word sentence (last letters) 12 hr Princess Hey 192
See all Casselberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casselberry Forum Now

Casselberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casselberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Casselberry, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,413 • Total comments across all topics: 279,774,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC