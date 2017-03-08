Cops: Woman sent gang members to rob man killed in January
A 36-year-old Casselberry woman sent gang members to rob a man so they could teach him a lesson, according to an arrest affidavit. Police say the man ended up dead, and now the woman, Brandi Janelle Anderson, is charged with first degree murder with a firearm in the Jan. 25 death of Luis Maldonado Jr. She was arrested Tuesday.
