1 dead, 5 injured after Florida shooting

42 min ago

A woman is dead and her sons, ages 7 and 8, and her father are in the hospital after a shooting that also hurt two other people. Police have arrested Allen Dion Cashe, 31, a man with a long arrest history, whom they described as the woman's boyfriend.

