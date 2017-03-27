1 dead, 5 injured after Florida shooting
A woman is dead and her sons, ages 7 and 8, and her father are in the hospital after a shooting that also hurt two other people. Police have arrested Allen Dion Cashe, 31, a man with a long arrest history, whom they described as the woman's boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casselberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|12 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,509,413
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|47 min
|Raymond
|63,569
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Mary NY
|513,039
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Breezy _Soul
|19,617
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Breezy _Soul
|13,347
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|10 hr
|LizW
|73,761
Find what you want!
Search Casselberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC