Suspect dead, two Florida officers wounded in shootout
Suspect dead, two Florida officers wounded in shootout Police have identified a suspect who died during a shootout with two central Florida police officers. Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2mpgP87 Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz says 65-year-old James Lee Parran called officers early Saturday to say he had battered his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Casselberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,503,662
|Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08)
|41 min
|Totallypositve100
|1,325
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Brad
|8,050
|"word game" six word sentence (last letters)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|140
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,980
|3 word game (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|14,206
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|12,911
Find what you want!
Search Casselberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC