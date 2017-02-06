DeLand Artist takes Best of Show at Mount Dora Arts Festival
"It's one of the best collection of artists we have had in the show," said Beth Miller, gallery and volunteer coordinator of the Mount Dora Center for the Arts, which stages Mount Dora's signature show held Saturday and Sunday. Sculptor Jack Hill of DeLand took home the Best of Show award, and a $5,000 prize, for "Abacus Aleppo," in which tiny skulls serve as beads on a black and red abacus.
