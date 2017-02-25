2 police officers shot, injured in Ca...

2 police officers shot, injured in Casselberry; suspect still on the loose

Two Casselberry Police officers are hospitalized after being shot overnight near Crestvie Drive and Winter Park Drive. The suspect has not been caught.

