Twins juggle fast-food jobs with higher education
Desmond and Preston Black, twin brothers who have worked at McDonald's since they were 15, in front of the University of Central Florida Ying Academic Center in downtown Orlando, where they are both working on their MBAs. Desmond and Preston Black, twin brothers who have worked at McDonald's since they were 15, in front of the University of Central Florida Ying Academic Center in downtown Orlando, where they are both working on their MBAs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Casselberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,477,180
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|56 min
|2twisted
|19,275
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|2 hr
|Democrat Hero
|3
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,309
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|7 hr
|Scarecrow
|10
|Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09)
|Aug '16
|mike russo
|14
|VFT Tara Benny Global is a Hologram and needs a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|MumraTheEvaLiving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casselberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC