Twins juggle fast-food jobs with high...

Twins juggle fast-food jobs with higher education

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Desmond and Preston Black, twin brothers who have worked at McDonald's since they were 15, in front of the University of Central Florida Ying Academic Center in downtown Orlando, where they are both working on their MBAs. Desmond and Preston Black, twin brothers who have worked at McDonald's since they were 15, in front of the University of Central Florida Ying Academic Center in downtown Orlando, where they are both working on their MBAs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casselberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Cheech the Conser... 1,477,180
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 56 min 2twisted 19,275
News Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ... 2 hr Democrat Hero 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,309
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) 7 hr Scarecrow 10
News Semoran Financial proposes deal with Partners Bank (Jun '09) Aug '16 mike russo 14
VFT Tara Benny Global is a Hologram and needs a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 MumraTheEvaLiving 1
See all Casselberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casselberry Forum Now

Casselberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casselberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Casselberry, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC