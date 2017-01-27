Casselberry eyes moving police station to Wilshire Boulevard
Casselberry officials are considering moving the police station to vacant land the city owns off Wilshire Boulevard, where an old bowling alley used to operate. The move would free up nearly 3 acres on U.S. Highway 17-92, just north of City Hall and near the western shore of Lake Concord, for economic development, such as new shops and restaurants, city leaders said.
