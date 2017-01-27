Casselberry eyes moving police statio...

Casselberry eyes moving police station to Wilshire Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Casselberry officials are considering moving the police station to vacant land the city owns off Wilshire Boulevard, where an old bowling alley used to operate. The move would free up nearly 3 acres on U.S. Highway 17-92, just north of City Hall and near the western shore of Lake Concord, for economic development, such as new shops and restaurants, city leaders said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casselberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Grey Ghost 1,486,195
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 35 min Into The Night 63,012
Princess Hey 1 hr Tn Guy 7
Foot fetish admit (Aug '11) 1 hr footlover 13
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 19,351
New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11) 2 hr Tn Guy 12,757
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 2 hr Tn Guy 13,235
See all Casselberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casselberry Forum Now

Casselberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casselberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Casselberry, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,312,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC