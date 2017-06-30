Two from Riverton honored by State's ...

Two from Riverton honored by State's School Resource Officers Association

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: County 10 News

Congratulations to Cody Myers who was named the 2017 Wyoming School Resource Officer of the Year this past week at the group's annual conference, this year held in Casper. Feryne McSweeny of Fremont County School District 25 in Riverton was also honored by WYSROA as its Educator of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jun 21 domooregato 19
Someone love to cheat (May '13) Jun 20 oh 2
i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13) Jun 19 _FLATLINE-------- 24
A Court Order Jun 17 wow 4
single girls to text me (Oct '11) Jun 14 Djross02 44
Katie martin Jun 13 Stud 3
What does Trump mean for America? May '17 US Army Vet 1
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,116 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC