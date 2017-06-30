Two from Riverton honored by State's School Resource Officers Association
Congratulations to Cody Myers who was named the 2017 Wyoming School Resource Officer of the Year this past week at the group's annual conference, this year held in Casper. Feryne McSweeny of Fremont County School District 25 in Riverton was also honored by WYSROA as its Educator of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jun 21
|domooregato
|19
|Someone love to cheat (May '13)
|Jun 20
|oh
|2
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Jun 19
|_FLATLINE--------
|24
|A Court Order
|Jun 17
|wow
|4
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Jun 14
|Djross02
|44
|Katie martin
|Jun 13
|Stud
|3
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May '17
|US Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC