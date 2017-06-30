Hill College Regents Discuss Summer Projects, Bids
The Hill College Board of Re-gents' regular meeting was held Tuesday, June 20, in the Board Room of the Hill College Administration Building in Hillsboro. Hill College President Dr. Pam Boehm gave the athletic report and presented photos of the Hill College Rodeo Team competing at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jun 21
|domooregato
|19
|Someone love to cheat (May '13)
|Jun 20
|oh
|2
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Jun 19
|_FLATLINE--------
|24
|A Court Order
|Jun 17
|wow
|4
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Jun 14
|Djross02
|44
|Katie martin
|Jun 13
|Stud
|3
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May '17
|US Army Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC