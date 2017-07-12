Car Accident Leads Student to Nursing Program
Central Wyoming College nursing student, Brenda McIntyre, knew she would apply her degree once she was in her career but a Wyoming snowstorm put her skills to the test when she came upon a roadside accident on her way to Casper in April. "It was an adrenaline rush for sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Jul 6
|Ms Sexy
|45
|A Court Order
|Jul 6
|LetsGetReal
|5
|visit nepa
|Jul 6
|Ralph
|1
|dennis franck
|Jul 5
|Casperinthe80s
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jun 21
|domooregato
|19
|Someone love to cheat (May '13)
|Jun 20
|oh
|2
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Jun 19
|_FLATLINE--------
|24
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC