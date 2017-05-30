Woman pleads guilty to stealing cemetery vases
A Wyoming woman accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of brass vases from cemeteries and recycling the metal for cash has pleaded guilty. 51-year-old Janna Szynskie pleaded guilty Thursday to disposing of stolen property, and she will have to pay restitution to the families whose vases were stolen.
