Woman pleads guilty to stealing cemet...

Woman pleads guilty to stealing cemetery vases

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

A Wyoming woman accused of stealing nearly $40,000 worth of brass vases from cemeteries and recycling the metal for cash has pleaded guilty. 51-year-old Janna Szynskie pleaded guilty Thursday to disposing of stolen property, and she will have to pay restitution to the families whose vases were stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13) 16 hr Booooo 7
single girls to text me (Oct '11) May 27 Anonymous 42
What does Trump mean for America? May 25 US Army Vet 1
A Court Order May 20 Tim Shey 3
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Apr '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã° 9
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC