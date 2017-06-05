There's change in the wind

Sunday Jun 4

The Wyoming Business Council has recommended granting Campbell County $1.5 million to build a carbon products research facility at the former Fort Union mine site. It will be home to a 5,000-square-foot research facility where researchers will have access to Powder River Basin coal to develop uses for it other than power generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

