Sewer Line Protection Program Reminder

Saturday Jun 3

Many homeowners are unaware of their responsibility towards maintaining the entire sewer service line from the house, all the way to the city's sewer main-line in the street or alley. The warranty program covers sewer line repairs up to $4,000 plus an additional allowance of $4,000 for public street cutting and $500 for sidewalk repair if needed.

