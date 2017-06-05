Rare car reunited with owner

Rare car reunited with owner

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Capital City Weekly

It's early Friday evening in the Mendenhall Valley and Doug Harris stands next to his 1958 Chevrolet Delray Sedan Delivery, parked in front of the Napa Auto Parts store. He, his wife Arlea and son Mason have arrived early for a "Dipstick" gathering and he's engaged in casual conversation with a dozen or so of the "auto-addicts" surrounding his black-with-red-flames showpiece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
single girls to text me (Oct '11) 20 hr guillermo 43
i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13) Jun 2 Booooo 7
What does Trump mean for America? May 25 US Army Vet 1
A Court Order May 20 Tim Shey 3
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Apr '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã° 9
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC