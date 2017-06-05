Rare car reunited with owner
It's early Friday evening in the Mendenhall Valley and Doug Harris stands next to his 1958 Chevrolet Delray Sedan Delivery, parked in front of the Napa Auto Parts store. He, his wife Arlea and son Mason have arrived early for a "Dipstick" gathering and he's engaged in casual conversation with a dozen or so of the "auto-addicts" surrounding his black-with-red-flames showpiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|guillermo
|43
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Jun 2
|Booooo
|7
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 25
|US Army Vet
|1
|A Court Order
|May 20
|Tim Shey
|3
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã°
|9
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC