Gillette histories

Henry Bosshart, who recently created a sensation by throwing the body of his infant son in a water hole near Peerless instead of burying it, was arrested last Saturday on a warrant from the office of the county attorney's charging him with failing to register the birth of the child as called for by the law. The seriousness of this crime of failing to register the birth of the child called for a fine and jail sentence.

