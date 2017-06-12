Cloud Peak makes founding contribution to Campbell County Endowment Fund
In April, Alison Gee's mission for the Wyoming Community Foundation was to use her leadership position to localize future funding and one day create a group that will serve Campbell County specifically under the foundation's umbrella. Gee, an employee at Cloud Peak Energy, established the Campbell County Endowment Fund with a small gift and a lot of hope for finding others who feel as passionate about the people and places in the area as she does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
