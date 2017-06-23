Braxten Nielsen competes at College National Finals Rodeo
Rather than scoring touchdowns and shooting three-pointers, Weber State's own Braxten Nielsen now spends his days competing as a bareback rider in the college rodeo scene. Nielsen recently tied for 10th place in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, W.Y. While he competed on behalf of Weber State in the rodeo, Nielsen had originally hoped to play sports such as football, basketball or baseball at the collegiate level.
