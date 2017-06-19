Australian bull rider severely injured at college rodeo
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017, photo, Odessa College bull rider Bradie Gray gets stomped in the chest after being thrown during the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Odessa College coach C.J. Aragon said Gray, from Australia, suffered broken ribs, a bruised aorta and collapsed lungs after a bull threw him and stepped on his chest during competition Thursday night at the Casper Events Center.
