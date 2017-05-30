Around the region
The diplomas handed out to Cody High School's 130 graduating seniors have to be reprinted because the printer included the wrong signatures. Superintendent Ray Schulte said the school sent in the proper signature card, but the printer used an old one with outdated signatures for the principal, school board chairman and board clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Booooo
|7
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|May 27
|Anonymous
|42
|What does Trump mean for America?
|May 25
|US Army Vet
|1
|A Court Order
|May 20
|Tim Shey
|3
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã°
|9
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC