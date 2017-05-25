Wyoming to lose only Planned Parenthood clinic
Planned Parenthood's Casper location confirmed Tuesday it will close this summer after more than 40 years of operation because of financial reasons. Mansanares said most Wyoming patients who receive care from Planned Parenthood do so at the organization's Fort Collins location in Colorado.
