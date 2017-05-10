UW astronomy expert brings eclipse lessons

A University of Wyoming professor and the endowed chair of physics will bring his experience with solar eclipses to Gillette on May 16 to prepare local residents for the Great North American Solar Eclipse in August. Gillette and much of Wyoming is in the path of the total solar eclipse Aug. 21 that will be the first to hit the contiguous United States in 38 years, and the first one to cover so much of the U.S. since 1918.

