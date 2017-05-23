Initial air test on Midwest School look promising
A small school in central Wyoming closed for nearly a year because of a gas leak has cleared its first air-quality test. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Natrona County School District say the test of the air at Midwest School is the first of four it must pass before students can return to the building next fall.
