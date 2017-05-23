Initial air test on Midwest School lo...

Initial air test on Midwest School look promising

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: KGWN

A small school in central Wyoming closed for nearly a year because of a gas leak has cleared its first air-quality test. The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Natrona County School District say the test of the air at Midwest School is the first of four it must pass before students can return to the building next fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What does Trump mean for America? 1 hr US Army Vet 1
i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13) 20 hr Booooo 5
A Court Order May 20 Tim Shey 3
single girls to text me (Oct '11) May 3 Brandan1 41
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Apr '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã° 9
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC