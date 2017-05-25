Highway Commission awards two Fremont County Construction Projects
The Wyoming Highway Commission awarded two construction projects locally at its May meeting for work on Togwotee Pass and near Lysite. The commission awarded Oftedal Construction Inc., of Casper, a $1.8 million contract for slide repair work on US 26 between Moran Junction and Dubois in Fremont and Teton counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What does Trump mean for America?
|10 hr
|US Army Vet
|1
|i didnt do it it was what his name (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Booooo
|5
|A Court Order
|May 20
|Tim Shey
|3
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|May 3
|Brandan1
|41
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã°
|9
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC