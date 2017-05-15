'Flame of Hope' Cruises Through Casper

'Flame of Hope' Cruises Through Casper

Wednesday May 10

The "Flame of Hope" burned bright this morning as Casper Police and other agencies joined Special Olympics athletes on their tour to the Wyoming Summer Games. Lights and sirens of police units lead the way for runners and joggers running with the torch all to support the athletes.

