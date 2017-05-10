Commissioners decline company request...

Commissioners decline company request to waive interest on unpaid taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

That was the message Campbell County Commissioners had for a company that was hoping the county would waive interest that had accrued on delinquent taxes. Casper-based Hudson Group LLC owes Campbell County $116,000 in unpaid property taxes and interest for 2015 and 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
single girls to text me (Oct '11) May 3 Brandan1 41
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Apr '17 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã° 9
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
A Court Order Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
News Smoking ban staying in Casper Jan '17 yeap 1
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Jan '17 Nick 2
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC