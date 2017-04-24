Wyoming Board of Education aligns acc...

Wyoming Board of Education aligns accountability system with feds

The Wyoming State Board of Education met last week in Casper to review elements of the federal accountability system required as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act . During this past legislative session, refinements were made to the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act to align it more closely with the federal accountability requirements.

