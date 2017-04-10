University of Wyoming Outreach School is eliminated
University of Wyoming off-campus centers in Casper and elsewhere will remain open even though the university is eliminating its Outreach School. The UW Board of Trustees voted last month to dismantle the Outreach School and distribute the organization's duties to other areas across the university as UW grapples with $42 million in cuts caused by reductions in state funding.
