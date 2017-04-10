University of Wyoming Outreach School...

University of Wyoming Outreach School is eliminated

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KGWN

University of Wyoming off-campus centers in Casper and elsewhere will remain open even though the university is eliminating its Outreach School. The UW Board of Trustees voted last month to dismantle the Outreach School and distribute the organization's duties to other areas across the university as UW grapples with $42 million in cuts caused by reductions in state funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Apr 7 Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã° 9
single girls to text me (Oct '11) Mar 21 alexis 35
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
A Court Order Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
News Smoking ban staying in Casper Jan '17 yeap 1
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Jan '17 Nick 2
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,335 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC