Sculpting Resumes; Checking References; Eagles Prep for the Future

Tuesday Read more: KCWY13

Right after Spring Break the eighth graders at Centennial Junior High School got right to work gaining some hands-on experience applying for future careers. Sixteen community volunteers, including a Casper Fire-fighter, a health and safety manager and Centennial Principal Mike Britt sat as the interviewers.

