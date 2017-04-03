School recalibration meetings taking place in Casper
The Wyoming Legislature has started the process of school recalibration, which is the funding process for all 48 school districts. LCSD #2 recently approved $1.28 million in cuts at their last meeting as state funding continues to deal with dwindling revenues from resources such as coal and natural gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|Serialcali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC