School recalibration meetings taking ...

School recalibration meetings taking place in Casper

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Star Valley Independent

The Wyoming Legislature has started the process of school recalibration, which is the funding process for all 48 school districts. LCSD #2 recently approved $1.28 million in cuts at their last meeting as state funding continues to deal with dwindling revenues from resources such as coal and natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Casper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
single girls to text me (Oct '11) Mar 21 alexis 35
Katie martin Feb '17 Muscle man 2
A Court Order Feb '17 Tim Shey 1
Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16) Jan '17 Ziggy 2
News Smoking ban staying in Casper Jan '17 yeap 1
News Attorney, former judge teach university class f... Jan '17 Nick 2
looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10) Jan '17 Serialcali 7
See all Casper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Casper Forum Now

Casper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Casper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Casper, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC