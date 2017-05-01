Procession Held to Honor Casper Firefigher

Procession will begin at Restoration Church , North on Walsh, West on E. 2nd St., South on S. Beverly St., West on E. 12th St., North on S. Conwell St., West on E. 1st St., South on S. Poplar St., West on King Blvd., ending at Three Crowns Golf Club Dane Andersen from Casper Fire shared, "Processions have traditionally been a part of a firefighters funeral where they pass the fire stations where that particular fire fighter worked, and is something that we are really looking forward to doing and making happen for Matt and his family."

