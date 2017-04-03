MSLSD And the Rest of the Fake News Bunch Rush to Susan Rice's Defense

If you enjoyed the way the liberal media portrayed Benghazi, Fast and Furious and the IRS scandal, you'll love how they are treating former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. The appearance that Rice was a main leak in the naming of names in the Trump administration is becoming deadly serious news outside the Pravda-like corridors of bastions of misinformation like The New York Times and the Clinton News Network .

