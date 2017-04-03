MSLSD And the Rest of the Fake News Bunch Rush to Susan Rice's Defense
If you enjoyed the way the liberal media portrayed Benghazi, Fast and Furious and the IRS scandal, you'll love how they are treating former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. The appearance that Rice was a main leak in the naming of names in the Trump administration is becoming deadly serious news outside the Pravda-like corridors of bastions of misinformation like The New York Times and the Clinton News Network .
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Apr 7
|9
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
