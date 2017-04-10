Local bank manager warns public of online scam hitting county
Tammy Leisy, Wells Fargo Branch Manager in Riverton, would like to make the public aware of a new scam they've been seeing over the past few months and weeks. Leisy said the scam typically begins with an individual who has an online relationship with a supposed military person overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Casper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a nice gay bar in casper (Dec '10)
|Apr 7
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ..Ã°
|9
|single girls to text me (Oct '11)
|Mar 21
|alexis
|35
|Katie martin
|Feb '17
|Muscle man
|2
|A Court Order
|Feb '17
|Tim Shey
|1
|Casper weirdness encounters (Oct '16)
|Jan '17
|Ziggy
|2
|Smoking ban staying in Casper
|Jan '17
|yeap
|1
|Attorney, former judge teach university class f...
|Jan '17
|Nick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Casper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC