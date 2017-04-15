Fort Casper Announces Series of Gold ...

Fort Casper Announces Series of Gold Rush Activities

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Want to try your hand at gold panning? Come to Fort Caspar Museum on Saturday, April 22nd, for our monthly hands-on workshop, Fremont Family Funday. We will be hosting the Casper Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America whose members will be conducting a gold panning demonstration.

