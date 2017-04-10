Charlie Daniels Band Comes To Casper Next Month
The Charlie Daniels Band is coming to the Casper Events Center on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale beginning at 11:30 am on Friday, April 14th.
